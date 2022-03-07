Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 02:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 02:44 pm
national stock exchange

The former CEO of India’s National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna claimed she was guided by a Himalayan mystic who may not actually exist. Image: AFP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MUMBAI: The former chief executive of India’s National Stock Exchange has been arrested, officials said on Monday, in a bizarre corporate mis-governance scandal, featuring a supposed Himalayan yogi.

Chitra Ramkrishna, a high-flying executive once feted as the “queen of the bourse”, allegedly took business advice from a mystic throughout her 2013/16 tenure at one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges.

She was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s equivalent of the FBI, in Delhi late Sunday, a senior officer told AFP.

Spiritual leaders and ‘godmen’ have long enjoyed vast followings in India and the business world is no exception in the highly religious nation of 1.4 billion people.

A 190-page report released by regulators last month revealed damning details of how Ramkrishna, 59, shared sensitive information with a spiritual adviser she supposedly met by the River Ganges.

The former boss of India’s largest stock exchange “had abdicated all her powers to the unknown person” and “was merely a puppet in his hands”, regulators said in the report, without identifying the yogi.

Last month, federal police arrested Ramkrishna’s former protege Anand Subramanian, whom she hired and later promoted on an astronomical salary, despite him having no relevant experience, allegedly on the advice of the yogi.

The scandal began in 2015 with allegations of market manipulation, with brokers said to have been given preferential access to the bourse. Both executives resigned from the National Stock Exchange the following year.

NSE’s own board concluded on the basis of an E&Y forensic audit that Subramanian had in fact invented the yogi to manipulate Ramkrishna for personal gain.

The CEO maintained in her statements to the markets regulator that her adviser was a “spiritual force” and their informal interactions were akin to those with a coach or mentor.

The yogi “would manifest at will and I did not have any locational coordinates”, she told officials. “Accordingly, he gave me an (email) ID to which I could send my requests.”

Emails uncovered in the probe show the yogi proposed meetings in the Seychelles, one of several tax havens including Singapore and Mauritius where investigators are probing possible tax evasion.

A special lift was reserved for Ramkrishna and Subramanian at the NSE and a dedicated team ensured he had separate hand towels and soap dispensers in the toilet, according to press reports.

Both former executives are barred by authorities from leaving India or accessing financial markets.

Read More

1 day ago
Pakistan may claim damages from suppliers

KARACHI: Fed-up with the continual liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers’ default under...
1 day ago
Revving up the growth engine

ISLAMABAD: The much-hyped efforts of the opposition parties to topple the government...
1 day ago
Bitcoin could be laid low by miners’ malady

BENGALURU: Bitcoin miners are feeling the heat - and the pain’s rippling...
1 day ago
Hot stocks

Habib Bank’s earnings up 13% The Habib Bank Limited (HBL) announced the...
1 day ago
Dawood Hercules Corporation

Dawood Hercules Corporation (DH Corp) is a publicly listed investment and holding...
1 day ago
Pakistan’s macro fundamentals still fragile

From the vantage of the equity market, we expect the recent political...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rana Shamim IHC
16 mins ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
19 mins ago
PTI presents nine-point ‘Charter of Demands’ over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of...
23 mins ago
PM Imran reiterates commitment to make Pakistan truly welfare state on pattern of State of Madina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the commitment to make Pakistan...
Malala speaks for the rights of women's choice of clothing
28 mins ago
Malala Yousafzai gets vocal about women’s rights over what they wear

Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shares her two cents on supporting every...
Adsence Ad 300X600