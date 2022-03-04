Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rupee recovers 33 paisas against dollar

Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:03 pm
Rupee
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday amid reports of debt rescheduling agreements signed by Pakistan.

The exchange rate ended Rs177.50 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs177.83 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee made a recovery after declining for three straight days.

Pakistan, a day earlier, signed agreements with the Saudi Fund for Development (SDF) for debt service suspension amounting $846 million. The agreements have been signed under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) Framework.

The dealers said that recent export numbers had also provided support to the rupee value. The exports in February 2022 jumped 36 per cent to $2.8 billion, compared with $2.07 billion in the same period last year.

They however said that the rising international oil prices were still a threat to the rupee stability. The rupee witnessed sharp decline since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which resulted in a massive jump in the international oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude topped at $120 per barrel a day earlier, but reversed to $111 per barrel the same day. The oil prices on Friday recorded a jump to above $114 per barrel on further escalation in the ongoing war.

The local unit recorded a decline of Rs19.96, or 12.65 per cent, from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs177.50. The rupee recorded the all time low at Rs178.24 to the dollar on December 29, 2021.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.6 and Rs179.1 at 5:30pm PST.

Read More

8 hours ago
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's central bank hiked interest rates by one percentage...
9 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
9 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
9 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs460.98 and...
9 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs130.55 and...
9 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 4th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs236.79 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama 'Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani'
2 mins ago
Alizeh Shah on the set of her upcoming drama ‘Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani’

Alizeh Shah is all set to share the screen with Sami Khan...
IPRI
6 mins ago
IPRI holds ‘Afghanistan and South Asia’ webinar

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Japan in Islamabad in collaboration with the Islamabad...
Oil sales
14 mins ago
Oil sales record 14 per cent growth

KARACHI: The overall oil sales recorded an increase of 14 per cent...
Pakistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan scored 245 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia

RAWALPINDI: Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's recalled opener, smashed a stunning maiden century on the...
Adsence Ad 300X600