Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

SAR TO PKR: Today’s Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.050 and the selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.700 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
SAR to PKR
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.050 and the selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs 47.700 in the interbank market on Mar 07, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
US Dollar DD 177.600 179.650
US Dollar TT 177.600 179.650
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.500 141.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.650 23.950
EURO 198.000 199.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.600 16.850
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.750 37.100
NewZealand $ 96.850 97.550
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.900 40.500
SAUDI RIYAL 47.050 47.700
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.750 19.000
SWISS FRANC 160.350 161.250
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.000
US Dollar 177.700 179.500

For the latest Business News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Business News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
2 hours ago
PSX lists Adamjee Life on the main board

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has listed Adamjee Life Insurance Company...
4 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
4 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
4 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs462.34 and...
4 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7th Mar 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs131.93 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

USD TO PKR
9 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, Mar 07, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs 177.700...
Zoe Kravitz
9 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz Remembers Being Called Too ‘Urban’ for The Dark Knight Rises Role: ‘Was Really Hard’

Zoe Kravitz claims she was turned down for a role in a...
Alia Bhatt
13 mins ago
Alia Bhatt shares cute photos with fans

Taking to Instagram, the Indian actress stunned fans with her new picture and...
Queen
13 mins ago
Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession

The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with...
Adsence Ad 300X600