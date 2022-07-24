AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AUD TO PKR: Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates (Credit: File)

Advertisement

AUD to PKR buying exchange rate is 155.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and AUD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Australian Dollar to PKR is 156.4. Updated on, July 24, 2022.

Australian Dollar to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR                                                                155.1                                156.4

AUD TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live AUD to Pakistani Rupees charts.

AUD To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from AUD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
23 Jul, 2022155.140000156.390000
22 Jul, 2022153.080000154.330000
21 Jul, 2022146.900000148.150000
20 Jul, 2022145.900000147.150000
19 Jul, 2022141.650000142.900000
18 Jul, 2022141.290000142.540000
17 Jul, 2022141.290000142.540000
16 Jul, 2022141.290000142.540000
15 Jul, 2022142.370000143.620000
14 Jul, 2022140.490000141.740000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story