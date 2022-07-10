Advertisement
Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars.

Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars.

Articles
Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars.

Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars. (credits: google)

  • The Great Resignation is having an impact on several businesses, including the auto industry.
  • There is Low compensation, a lack of a defined career path.
  • A generational shift away from trade occupations are making it difficult to retain employees.
These days, it’s becoming difficult to do anything with an existing car, let alone get it fixed. Just not enough workers to get the task done.

It is difficult for dealers and auto repair facilities to hire and keep technicians and other service department employees. The Great Resignation, often known as a mass exodus of workers, is having an impact on several businesses, including the auto industry.

Retaining service advisors, who engage with consumers and service managers, has grown to be particularly tough for dealers. The personnel who fix cars, however, have been in limited supply for many years, going back much further.

Low compensation, a lack of a defined career path, and a generational shift away from trade occupations, according to industry observers, are making it difficult to recruit and retain employees over the long term.

Insiders claim that since the start of the business, the shift to electric vehicles is one of the most exciting periods to think about a future in auto technology. Some others are optimistic that the opportunity to learn cutting-edge technologies will draw workers back into the field.

Next Story