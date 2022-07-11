Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 11, 2022
BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 11, 2022

BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 11, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 11, 2022

BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 29, 2022

Advertisement

In open exchange market, the rate of Binance Coin in Pakistani Rupees is Rs. 48,919.22 on July 11, 2022.

The Rate of BNB decreased when compared with the previous day’s BNB rate which was Rs. 50,480.25 on July 10, 2022

Binance Coin Price in Pakistan

1 BNBPKR 48,919.22

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 21 Jan 2023
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 21 Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 22nd Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 22nd Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 22nd Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 22nd Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 22nd Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 22nd Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 22nd Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 22nd Jan 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 22nd Jan 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 22nd Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story