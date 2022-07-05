British Airways cancels more flights at ‘most challenging period’ in history

British Airways postponing further flights booked for the summer vacation period.

“We have contacted customers to apologise and offer them a new reservation or a full refund”.

Up to 105,000 passengers would be impacted by BA’s decision to cancel more than 650 flights.

Advertisement

During a period of severe airport disruption brought on by personnel shortages and a spike in travel demand, British Airways said on Tuesday that it is postponing further flights booked for the summer vacation period.

The airline announced that, contrary to what it had previously stated in May, it will now shorten its April–October schedule by 11%.

Also Read SAS airline declares bankruptcy as a result of the pilots’ strike Scandinavian airline SAS has requested bankruptcy protection in the US. Pilots at...

British Airways (BA) sent the following statement through email: “Unfortunately, it has become necessary to make some more reductions as the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most difficult period in its history.”

We have contacted customers to apologise and offer them a new reservation or a full refund.

According to a late Monday article in The Telegraph, up to 105,000 passengers would be impacted by BA’s decision to cancel more than 650 flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports to places like vacation hotspots in Spain, Portugal, and Greece.

Advertisement

BA did not explicitly respond to the Telegraph article.

Strong post-pandemic demand from tourists is prompting airlines and airports across Europe to struggle to keep up, causing confusion for travellers and forcing Heathrow and Gatwick to impose their own capacity restrictions.

In order to prevent a repetition of the previous chaotic airport scenes during the forthcoming holiday season, the British government this week urged airlines to operate “realistic” summer schedules.

Also Read American Airlines problem cancels thousands of July flights A scheduling bug caused hundreds of American Airlines flights to be cancelled...