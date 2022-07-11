CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan – 11 July 2022

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 158.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR is 159.4. Updated on, 11 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian DollarRate in Pakistan)