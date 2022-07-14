CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan – 14 July 2022

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 159.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR 160.9. Updated on, 14 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian DollarRate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD TO PKR 159.6 160.9

CAD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING
13 Jul, 2022 159.550000 160.900000
12 Jul, 2022 158.050000 159.400000
11 Jul, 2022 158.050000 159.400000
10 Jul, 2022 158.050000 159.400000
09 Jul, 2022 158.050000 159.400000
08 Jul, 2022 157.990000 159.340000
07 Jul, 2022 157.990000 159.340000
06 Jul, 2022 158.870000 160.220000
05 Jul, 2022 158.570000 159.920000
04 Jul, 2022 158.440000 159.790000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.