CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan – 23 July 2022

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 174.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR is 176.1. Updated on, 23 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Advertisement CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD TO PKR 174.8 176.1 Advertisement CAD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 22 Jul, 2022 173.400000 174.570000 21 Jul, 2022 166.360000 167.710000 20 Jul, 2022 166.260000 167.610000 19 Jul, 2022 160.700000 162.050000 18 Jul, 2022 159.950000 161.300000 17 Jul, 2022 159.950000 161.300000 16 Jul, 2022 159.950000 161.300000 15 Jul, 2022 161.970000 163.320000 14 Jul, 2022 159.550000 160.900000 12 Jul, 2022 158.050000 159.400000 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement