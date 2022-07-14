KTBA requests extension in sale tax submission date

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for extending the submission date of sales tax and federal excise return.

KTBA President Syed Rehan Hasan Jafri, in a letter to the FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed requested to extend the date of filing quarterly income tax withholding statement and monthly sales tax return for the tax period of June 2022 till July 31, to enable the taxpayers of the country and members of the bar to complete the work and to facilitate them in doing so.

The KTBA president said that the last date for filing the quarterly statements under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and monthly sales tax returns under the Sales Tax Act for the tax period of June 2022 is due on July 20, July 15 and July 18, respectively.

However, he added that due to the closure of business on Eid holidays, there are few working days left to feed and put all the data entries in the quarterly statements and monthly sales tax returns.