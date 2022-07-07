Advertisement
Edition: English
Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan on, 07 July 2022



Articles


SAR TO PKR and other currency rates (Credit: file)

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 54.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 55.3 . Updated on, 07 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
6 Jul, 202254.555.3
SAR TO PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from SAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
06 Jul, 202254.25000055.050000
05 Jul, 202253.20000054.000000
04 Jul, 202253.40000054.200000
03 Jul, 202253.40000054.200000
02 Jul, 202253.40000054.200000
01 Jul, 202254.10000055.000000
30 Jun, 202254.00000054.900000
29 Jun, 202254.70000055.600000
28 Jun, 202254.60000055.500000
27 Jun, 202255.00000055.900000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Next Story