Stryvve Pakistan holds corporate cricket tournament

KARACHI: As many as six companies participated in the Corporate Tapeball Cricket Tournament, organised by Stryvve Pakistan.

The country’s leading corporates including Siemens Pakistan, Dollar Industries, Daraz, Princely Jets, Ismail Industries and Hellmann Worldwide Logistics competed against each other.

Daraz and Princely Jets competed in the first semi-final which Princely Jets won after successfully chasing the target set by Daraz.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Dollar Industries competed in the second semi-final where Dollar Industries emerged as the winner of the match.

Princely Jets and Dollar Industries came face to face in the final of the tournament, as the Princely Jets won the final after an exciting match.

Pakistani cricket team Anwar Ali participated in the tournament as the Chief Guest while the senior general managers and officials of the participant companies attended the tournament.