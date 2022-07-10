TUI anticipates record levels of tourism to Greece this year

Tourism accounts for about 20% of Greece’s gross domestic product.

A higher number of visitors than before the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was 2.8 million.

TUI expects to become profitable again in 2022 as countries lift restrictions on movement.

TUI, a holiday group expects the most elevated level of interest for Greece on record this year, its overseer of Communications Aage Duenhaupt told Athens news organization on Sunday.

The travel industry represents around 20% of Greece’s GDP and plays an urgent part in assisting the economy with rising up out of a very long-term obligation emergency followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Greece is again this mid-year one of the most famous getaway destinations. We expect the most significant level of interest ever,” Duenhaupt said.

“Altogether the gathering is supposed to carry around 3 million holidaymakers to Greece. A larger number of guests than before the pandemic, when it was 2.8 million,” he added.

TUI (TUIGn.DE) has said it hopes to become productive again in 2022 as nations have lifted limitations on development. understand more

Greek authorities have said they anticipate that the area should get 80% of the record 18 billion euros ($18.33 billion) of incomes produced in 2019, preceding the pandemic, based on 33 million appearances, contrasted and the 14 million guests from abroad last year.

They could confront disturbance, nonetheless, as strikes and staff deficiencies have constrained a huge number of flight retractions across Europe.

