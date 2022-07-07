U.S. agency looking into California Cruise crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a special investigation into the incident.

A Cruise vehicle in driverless mode was involved in a crash on June 3 in San Francisco.

The agency did not identify the specific crash, but it involved a Cruise vehicle and a Toyota Prius.

Self-driving vehicle producer Cruise, which is a larger part claimed by General Motors (GM.N), didn’t promptly answer demands for input.

In the report recorded on the June 3 accident, Cruise said its vehicle placed a left-hand-turn path and motioned for a turn, and afterward started a left turn on the green light.

Simultaneously, a 2016 Toyota Prius moved toward the crossing point in the right-divert path from the other way going around 40 miles each hour in a 25 mph speed zone.

The Cruise independent vehicle halted prior to finishing the go because of the approaching Prius, which entered the convergence and connected with the back traveler side of the Cruise, which was subsequently towed from the scene, the report said.

Inhabitants of the two vehicles got clinical treatment for supposedly minor wounds, Cruise said.

On June 23, Cruise said it had begun charging passages for driverless rides in San Francisco. peruse more prior in June turned into the primary organization to tie down a license to charge for self-driving rides thereafter it conquered complaints by neighborhood authorities.

Self-driving test vehicles with human security drivers have turned into a steady sight in San Francisco, and totally driverless ones are progressively normal, as well.

Transforming them into a juvenile business in a significant U.S. city denotes an achievement in the long-deferred venture toward driverless taxi administration.