UK will slap fresh sanctions on Belarus for support for Russia

UK to penalize Belarus for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Exports to and imports of oil refinery products, computer components and luxury goods to and from Belarus will be restricted.

Belarusian firms will also be denied access to London’s financial markets as a result.

Advertisement

The UK is to impose more sanctions on Belarus, targeting both exports to and imports from the country following its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read More: Since May, Friedland has completed largest IPO in the United States

The Foreign Office announced on Monday that it will prohibit the shipment of oil refinery products, computer components, and luxury goods to Belarus, as well as the import of iron and steel from that nation. It will also restrict Belarusian firms’ access to London’s financial markets.

“The Belarus regime has actively assisted Putin’s invasion by allowing Russia to use its territory to encircle Ukraine, launching troops and missiles from its border and flying Russian jets via its airspace,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Read More: US consumer confidence is at a 15-month low due to rising food & fuel prices

The most recent action expands the United Kingdom’s sanctions against Belarus, which already include higher taxes on some imports and penalties against the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the most recent punishments will be implemented.