Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022 – 15th August 2022

MUZAFFARABAD: The 39th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today in Muzaffarabad on Monday (August 15, 2022).

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Also Read Rs 1500 Prize bond list 2022 – 15th August 2022 PESHAWAR: The 91th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Advertisement Rs 100 Prize bond draw list The results of the 100 prize bond will be published on BOL News as well. DRAW OF Rs.100/- PRIZE BOND HELD AT MUZAFFARABAD Draw No.: 39th Series : COMMON DRAW Date : 15/08/2022 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement