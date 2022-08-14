Advertisement
  • Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022 – 15th August 2022
Articles
MUZAFFARABAD: The 39th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today in Muzaffarabad on Monday (August 15, 2022).

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 Prize bond draw list

The results of the 100 prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

                         DRAW OF Rs.100/- PRIZE BOND
                               HELD AT MUZAFFARABAD
Draw No.:  39th                                               
Series  : COMMON DRAW            			Date : 15/08/2022

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Prize of Rs. 700,000/-

060153

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Second Prize of Rs.200,000/- Each

243995    358959   929643


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third Prizes of Rs.1,000/- Each (1199 Prizes)

000050	031647	078818	127283	179065	208740	260451	297135	344763	379872	419912	457709
002087	032424	080806	128775	179332	208948	260581	297757	344984	380589	420869	457950
003452	033359	081337	129363	179546	213700	261070	298808	345184	380615	420938	458551

003688	034331	082947	129499	179556	213881	262075	299939	345670	380889	421879	458609
003806	035144	083049	130894	182505	214127	262486	300014	345867	381007	423953	458736
003888	035394	083160	131220	183230	214893	263141	300017	346053	383882	424076	460150
004417	035560	083979	133965	183850	215866	263940	300672	348653	383979	424324	460830
004617	035975	084803	134197	184329	217470	264075	300969	348786	384466	424491	460911
005524	036306	086972	135503	184496	219128	264219	304389	350173	385112	424720	462945

007261	038246	087724	136132	186037	219250	264763	304925	350882	385370	424858	464179
007581	038979	089632	138589	186453	221650	265678	308301	351228	385453	425132	464378
007639	039474	092736	139999	186906	221659	266210	313332	352057	386048	425152	465254
008258	040197	093432	141075	189480	222553	266809	314291	352828	387998	425635	467018
008379	041217	093443	142645	189898	222710	267285	314342	353126	389022	425937	467080
009372	042931	093526	146185	190880	223216	267417	314697	354885	389155	425962	467304

009690	042993	094150	147235	191564	223994	267529	314770	355281	391435	426914	469132
010807	045514	094158	147601	192141	226436	268195	315347	355425	392713	428646	471151
011140	047251	094777	148164	192195	227895	269374	317376	355518	392807	428788	472756
011412	047612	095140	149566	192425	229081	270270	317885	356304	392896	430612	474000
011683	047961	095328	149709	192858	229091	271530	320049	356381	395027	431118	476987
011729	048464	095426	149943	192951	232267	272286	320820	357165	396331	431423	478437

013071	049697	097981	150112	194832	233036	273334	321306	357796	396408	431811	478447
013193	055562	098039	150193	194985	234525	274730	322876	357906	396465	433819	479017
013405	056560	098277	151287	195425	237475	275077	323665	359036	397159	435943	479646
013861	057524	098836	152810	195526	237975	275292	323783	359070	397333	437393	479977
014467	061344	100699	153951	195536	239467	277343	324322	359106	397658	438779	480693
015106	063560	102033	154365	195574	239990	278436	325862	359463	400116	439394	480850

016253	063795	102563	154525	196656	240469	278754	325970	359831	400806	439928	481402
017435	064909	102710	154697	196809	242383	278815	329297	359954	400811	440101	482346
017813	066150	105531	156209	197905	242538	280030	329657	360703	402823	440157	483569
019068	066705	107105	157107	198616	242644	280081	329758	361936	406708	442496	484140
022021	067023	110624	157267	199023	243388	281212	332307	361950	406723	444935	484276
022157	069152	111370	158439	200897	244821	281571	332999	362729	407738	445356	485003

022332	069293	112796	159303	201283	245455	282088	335175	362836	408060	445615	486607
022803	069428	113221	160771	202002	246183	282489	335490	363090	409370	446849	486879
023021	069921	114733	161406	202518	247893	283618	335959	363682	409843	447377	487370
023046	072209	119584	162183	202921	249356	286340	337649	364849	411043	448399	487938
023162	072908	119923	162778	203389	249657	286671	338034	364852	411458	448947	488308
023199	073254	120581	163263	204502	250758	288730	338571	364955	411498	448992	490021

023815	073437	120877	163446	204514	251048	290055	338736	366399	412048	450850	491746
024303	073491	120898	164112	204784	253316	291015	338870	366425	412857	450908	493630
024762	073604	121164	164788	204885	253916	291489	339540	367998	413593	451577	494279
025280	074313	121598	165041	205336	254230	291683	340452	370479	414127	451588	495246
025516	074683	121760	165089	205616	254964	292022	342025	373786	414827	453204	495345
025807	075736	123160	167638	205899	255128	292354	342258	374588	414847	453336	495654

027700	075937	123480	171888	205947	256774	292356	342455	376261	415288	453603	495836
029067	076186	124085	174656	206328	257651	294081	342612	377671	416732	453905	497176
029539	077142	125479	174962	206686	259055	296460	342832	377684	417312	455476	497687
030927	077210	126113	175413	207369	259411	297000	343059	378812	417738	456028	498621
031339	077793	126177	175711	207802	260090	297115	343073	379483	419487	456682	498861
											

500448	540682	581034	618684	656261	701452	743102	789565	828335	872541	915571	953255
502366	541022	581267	618739	657968	703090	744973	790241	828469	872858	915780	953878
503966	541724	582673	618828	658169	704811	746792	790642	828502	873056	916001	954175
504408	542089	583242	619630	659069	706056	748364	791348	828520	873227	916133	955568
505675	542713	583436	621110	659738	707142	749344	791873	828530	875023	916662	957482

505679	543009	583823	622019	660207	708665	750096	792502	832002	875078	920067	959589
507692	547116	584024	622436	661035	708686	750631	792749	832514	876377	920133	960125
508204	549000	584904	624212	661208	708946	750759	793640	835664	877271	921549	962073
508934	549169	585222	625109	664170	709073	751780	796102	837427	877846	923194	962144
509672	549212	586303	625253	664282	711412	751979	796390	837590	880684	923574	962403
510217	549536	588405	627379	665591	711797	753829	797046	837604	882225	924521	962850

510300	550259	589307	627398	665904	714115	754520	797246	837795	883952	925435	963691
511342	552586	589741	628127	667237	714442	754947	797716	838083	884171	925769	964268
511358	552799	590055	629172	670019	714687	755581	798001	838515	885479	926338	966846
511694	553146	590474	629835	671552	714952	755866	798079	838763	886355	926795	968016
512366	553366	590987	629959	672120	715024	757930	799080	840442	886542	926991	970872
513016	553436	591356	629976	672243	715874	758343	799868	840858	886564	927028	973873

514966	554558	592006	630505	672723	716110	758431	800148	841178	887429	927051	974323
515137	554647	592086	630556	672981	719319	760415	802096	841564	887560	927060	975504
515602	556176	593129	630994	673085	719887	760418	802522	842275	888610	928635	976531
515608	556654	593749	633448	674557	721232	760463	802566	842979	888964	929689	977262
518157	558021	593871	634072	675489	721245	764431	803648	843698	889225	929990	980081
518424	559340	594328	634147	677196	722686	764910	805136	843957	889442	931755	983601

519825	560958	595245	634824	677220	723061	766407	807282	847951	890616	932603	983768
521649	561259	597463	635127	677468	723337	767108	808747	848504	890901	932999	985091
522254	561957	598028	635318	681100	725318	767155	809844	850064	891550	933835	986977
522342	564159	602293	636058	682916	725609	767999	810644	851264	892429	935173	988700
525301	567920	602756	636982	685387	726812	768062	811059	851363	892786	935480	990087
525308	569374	603002	637585	685558	729225	768315	811495	851417	894594	935876	990168

525814	570686	603136	638095	686007	729283	769504	813332	852857	895823	937061	990254
526848	571852	603491	640024	686626	729802	770779	813434	852914	896083	937103	990528
528078	572046	603493	640424	688476	730060	771439	813713	853797	896863	937758	990705
528156	572846	605852	640865	689075	730970	772191	814631	854129	897170	938328	990983
528601	574335	607041	642810	690661	731281	772721	814818	854174	897452	940370	992135
528822	574367	607235	645203	690917	731670	773558	816663	854877	901571	941465	992234

529552	574387	607393	645350	692205	731999	773903	818198	855227	903846	942197	993183
529769	574633	607717	646497	693009	733474	774164	818277	855419	904432	942371	993411
531517	574846	607849	646860	693381	734575	774723	819458	856167	905727	943497	993509
531785	574891	608707	647665	693792	735909	775041	820014	856252	906361	943675	994342
532298	575362	608754	648510	694412	736079	776181	821430	857467	908714	944498	995366
532754	576484	608872	648732	694691	737176	777021	821870	861188	910616	945540	995966

533230	576683	609004	649604	696058	737879	780643	822071	861401	911341	945641	996207
534612	577247	609403	650175	696334	739677	782995	825222	866252	911343	948035	996784
534668	577647	609723	650967	696994	740135	783029	826046	867407	912543	948185	997248
535022	577748	609852	651311	697521	740567	783959	826048	867725	913718	948836	997414
535417	578576	611536	653041	697859	740855	786112	826427	870521	913724	949283	997501
536438	579417	611909	653247	699228	740988	787494	826430	870901	913980	951308	997699

536449	580338	612686	653414	700010	741665	787604	827385	871132	914392	951501	999391
537459	580428	613414	654225	700739	742247	788174	827653	871961	914781	952128	999613
538861	580988	616845	656163	700839	742638	789164	827922	871979	915224	952646	xxxxxx
