Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SSGC not to halt gas supply owing to Muharram

SSGC not to halt gas supply owing to Muharram

Articles
Advertisement
SSGC not to halt gas supply owing to Muharram

SSGC announces load management due to technical issue

Advertisement
  • Sui Southern Gas Company made the decision on Thursday not to cease gas supply.
  • It was announced that the gas supply to captive power plants and industry will not be disrupted.
  • The federal government has designated two holidays in observance of Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10).
Advertisement

In consideration of the holiday of Muharram, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) made the decision on Thursday not to cease gas supply.

The SSGC has decided not to suspend gas supply from August 5th through the 8th, according to a notification that was issued by the gas supplier.

In addition to this, it was announced that the gas supply to captive power plants and industry will not be disrupted in any way.

Earlier, the company had announced that it will temporarily stop supplying CNG stations between the 5th and 8th of August.

Additionally, it is important to note that the federal government has designated two holidays in observance of Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10).

The sacred event that Pakistanis and Muslims throughout will observe with anguish and sorrow will fall on August 8 and 9, and the holidays will fall on those dates.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

SNGPL, SSGC to spend Rs113.899bn on reinforcement of gas transmission networks
SNGPL, SSGC to spend Rs113.899bn on reinforcement of gas transmission networks

The two state-owned companies, SNGPL and SSGC, would collectively spend funds amounting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story