SSGC not to halt gas supply owing to Muharram

In consideration of the holiday of Muharram, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) made the decision on Thursday not to cease gas supply.

The SSGC has decided not to suspend gas supply from August 5th through the 8th, according to a notification that was issued by the gas supplier.

In addition to this, it was announced that the gas supply to captive power plants and industry will not be disrupted in any way.

Earlier, the company had announced that it will temporarily stop supplying CNG stations between the 5th and 8th of August.

Additionally, it is important to note that the federal government has designated two holidays in observance of Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10).

The sacred event that Pakistanis and Muslims throughout will observe with anguish and sorrow will fall on August 8 and 9, and the holidays will fall on those dates.

