Suzuki Wagon R new price in Pakistan 2022

Suzuki Wagon R New Price in Pakistan 2022.

The Pak Suzuki Motors-built Suzuki Wagon R 2022 is a front-engine, front-wheel drive hatchback. Due to the numerous variations, it has that are offered in Indonesia and India, it is also known as the Pak Suzuki Wagon R.

The Pak Suzuki Wagon R is the Indonesian Suzuki Wagon R’s Pakistani counterpart, however, it comes with a more sophisticated air conditioning system, a 2-DIN integrated 9-inch LCD option, defoggers, and a boot parcel tray.

The Indonesian knock-down kit for the Wagon R is imported, and Pak Suzuki assembles it in Pakistan. It had three trim levels (VX, VXR, and VXL) when it was introduced in April 2014, however, the VX trim was dropped in 2016.

Driver-side airbag options and an AGS automated-manual transmission were added to the VXL level in January 2020.

Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R 2022 costs between PKR 2,549,000 for the entry-level VXR variant and PKR 2,949,000 for the top-of-the-line AGS variant in Pakistan. These Suzuki Wagon R prices in Pakistan are factory prices.

Suzuki Wagon R
VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
VXR1,530,0002,549,0001,019,000
VXL1,610,0002,699,0001,089,000
AGS1,760,0002,949,0001,189,000

 

 

MG 3 Cost Less Than Suzuki WagonR: Javed Afridi
Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is set to take the domestic hatchback market...

