UNISAME urges immediate support to flood-affected people

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged philanthropists, provincial governments and foreign companies to support the victims of the flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that heavy rains and floods have destroyed the houses and farms and has left the farmers associated with micro and the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) stranded.

The situation is very bad and pitiful and if timely help is not provided to them, it will result in the loss of lives, as well as starvation.

The big landlords have shifted to their houses in cities but the small farmers have no place to go and they are sitting on the roads in helpless conditions, he added.

The members of the UNISAME Council appreciated the relief work done by some of the non-government organisations (NGOs) and also the Pakistan Army and Navy and requested all commercial institutions and multinationals to join hands in efforts to provide food, shelter and clothing to the affected people on an unrgent basis.

Thaver said that the losses to lives and properties are colossal and calls for extraordinary relief measures, as the inhabitants have lost their crops, their belongings and livestock.

He suggested the provincial governments to set up relief centres across the affected areas to effectively carry out disaster management.

