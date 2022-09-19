Gold rate in Pakistan today on, 20 September 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 148600 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 127400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 116782 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 136216.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 148600.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 148600 Rs. 136216 Rs. 130025 Rs. 111450 per 10 Gram Rs. 127400 Rs. 116782 Rs. 111475 Rs. 95550 per Gram Gold Rs. 12740 Rs. 11678 Rs. 11148 Rs. 9555

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.