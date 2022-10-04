Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 4 Oct 2022

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 223.29 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 223.78. Updated on, 4 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today223.29223.78

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.5230.5
EuroEUR223.5226.1
British PoundGBP255.5258
UAE DirhamAED62.763.3
Saudi RiyalSAR60.561.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD733.41738.41
Canadian DollarCAD165.88167.23
Australian DollarAUD146.46147.71
Omani RiyalOMR591.9596.4
Japanese YenJPY1.31.35
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD606.23610.73
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.0932.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.0429.39
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD159.17160.47
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF230.56232.31
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over engine issue
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over engine issue
Disposable cutlery and plates to be banned in England
Disposable cutlery and plates to be banned in England
US Farmers now have ability to fix John Deere machinery
US Farmers now have ability to fix John Deere machinery
Gold Rate in KWD – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 09 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in KWD – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 09 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 09 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 09 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 09 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 09 Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story