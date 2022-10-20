ISLAMABAD: As part of the Grand National Dialogue Series, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) collaborated with the Islamic International University Islamabad, at Faisal Mosque campus on Monday, October 17, 2022 to conduct a series of discussions, a statement said.

The theme was Sustainable Educational Development. International Islamic University Islamabad (Admin and Finance) Vice President Dr Nabi Bakhsh Jumani was the chief guest, while IPRI President Major General Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad (Retd) was the guest of honour on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Department of Leadership and Management Chairperson Professor Dr Azhar Mehmood lauded the initiative and welcomed a conducive discussion.

The knowledge, skills and attitudes required by the citizens can be acquired through education, he said, adding that sustainable educational development was the need of the century.

Professor Dr Muhammad Sarwar, dean of the Faculty of Education, IIUI, delivered the address of welcome and said that the education indicators in Pakistan paint a dismal picture, as it is six decades behind developed countries.

Dr Sarwar also said that Pakistan has so far failed to gain millennium goals: “GND is a great stimulus towards a hope for a better tomorrow. We must collaborate to discover long-lasting sustainable solutions. It is high time for action.”

Dr Raza said that human security encompasses everything and all facets of life.

“We’ve gathered here today for the most important theme education. Our literacy figures are 62.8 per cent. Around 20 million children are out of the school.”

“We can gain remittances by sending out educated youth to developed countries,” he said, adding: “We need to develop tolerance towards each other’s opinions. We need to focus on the development of human capital.”

Dr Jumani said that sustainability is a glaring issue of Pakistan.

“We lack a linkage between education and sustainable development goals. We are far ahead in the education policy making but we’re lagging behind in its implementation,” he added.

The first panel was themed: Higher Education and Sustainable Development. Moderating the first panel was Dr Shamsa Aziz, chairperson of the Department of Teacher Education.

The panel was joined by Dr Mariam Chughtai, director of the National Curriculum Council of Pakistan; Dr Abdur Rasheed, director general, International Institute of Islamic Economics; and Waseem Gohar, public policy expert and secretary of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Agricultural Products.

The second panel was themed Education and Peace Building in Youth.

Moderating the panel was Dr Nasir Khan. The panel was joined by Professor Dr Munawar S Mirza; Professor Emeritus, University of the Punjab, who spoke about Enhancing the Vision of Peace Youth: Problems and Prospects.

The second panelist was Professor Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, professor and director of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) University of Punjab.

Dr Rafaqat digressed on Peace Teachings in Higher Education Institutions: Problems and Prospects.

The final panelist was Professor Dr Bakare Najimudeen from the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, NUST.

The third session was themed Education and Emerging Needs of Society, which was moderated by Dr Rabia Gul of IIUI.

The panel was joined by Professor Dr Haroona Jatoi former joint education adviser, Curriculum Wing Islamabad, Professor Dr Riaz-ul-Haq Tariq, former chairman of the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) and Dr Muhammad Zaman, associate professor of the Department of Sociology, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

