Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s Litecoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

DATE Litecoin USD Today 01 $55.55 USD

Our most recent price forecast for Litecoin indicates that by November 1, 2022, its value will have decreased by -3.42% and will be equal to $ 53.52. Our technical indicators indicate that the present mood is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index reading is 32. (Fear). In the previous 30 days, Litecoin experienced 2.42% price volatility and 16/30 (53%) green days. It’s an excellent moment to buy Litecoin right now based on our Litecoin forecast.

With a 24-hour trading volume of $553,508,826 USD, the current live price of Litecoin is $55.58 USD. We continuously update our LTC to USD exchange rate. In the past 24 hours, Litecoin has decreased by 2.76%. With a live market cap of $3,972,427,417 USD, CoinMarketCap now ranks #20. It has a maximum quantity of 84,000,000 LTC coins and a circulating supply of 71,478,619 LTC coins.