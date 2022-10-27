Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s Litecoin Price, 28th Oct 2022

A peer-to-peer blockchain-based cryptocurrency called Litecoin, or LTC, was introduced in 2011. It is used to move money between people or companies and is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. You may plan your trades using the chart, which gives you a complete view of the LTC/USD price in real time. Our Litecoin news and analysis articles provide knowledgeable viewpoints on the current price movement as well as the Litecoin outlook.
$55.55 USD
Our most recent price forecast for Litecoin indicates that by November 1, 2022, its value will have decreased by -3.42% and will be equal to $ 53.52. Our technical indicators indicate that the present mood is neutral, while the Fear & Greed Index reading is 32. (Fear). In the previous 30 days, Litecoin experienced 2.42% price volatility and 16/30 (53%) green days. It’s an excellent moment to buy Litecoin right now based on our Litecoin forecast.
With a 24-hour trading volume of $553,508,826 USD, the current live price of Litecoin is $55.58 USD. We continuously update our LTC to USD exchange rate. In the past 24 hours, Litecoin has decreased by 2.76%. With a live market cap of $3,972,427,417 USD, CoinMarketCap now ranks #20. It has a maximum quantity of 84,000,000 LTC coins and a circulating supply of 71,478,619 LTC coins.
