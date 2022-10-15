Price of Honda CG 125 2023 in Pakistan

Since the manufacturer has modified the two-engine wheeler’s multiple times and it now complies with Euro II standards, it is the top pick for many consumers searching for a cheap yet dependable vehicle to help them through their daily life. Other alterations to the Honda CG 125 over the years have included new carburetors, rear signals, seats, headlights, etc.

A well maintained Honda CG 125 has proven to be a lifetime investment that lasts for generations. Given that it is designed to be a utility vehicle, the parts are easily accessible everywhere you go, and the majority of mechanics are familiar with working on motorcycles, which is a plus for the motorcycle.

The two-outdated wheeler’s appearance is the only thing customers have ever complained about. Many customers want the CG 125 to have a more contemporary appearance, but Atlas Honda keeps introducing the same basic model year after year for its devoted customers. There are other possibilities with a better design, such as the CB 125, but they haven’t gained customers trust as the CG 125 has because they frequently have costly parts and a lower resale value.

According to information on Honda’s website, which has been updated with the newest model, Atlas Honda has revealed the Honda CG 125 2023 model with a brand-new sticker, but not much else is altered in the motorcycle when it comes to aesthetics or features.

Black and Red are the two available color options for the Honda CG 125.



Technical Specifications

Engine 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Starting Kick Start Final Drive Roller Chain Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Dimension(LxWxH) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Seat Height 764 mm Ground Clearance 132 mm Petrol Capacity 9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters) Wheel Base 1204 mm Tire at Front 2.50 – 18 (4 PR) Tire at Back 3.00 – 17 (6 PR) Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel Suspension Back Swing Arm 68 mm Travel Dry Weight 100kg

According to Atlas Honda, the Honda CG 125 2023 model is identical to last year’s model with the exception of a brand-new sticker, “NAWEE PATTI.”