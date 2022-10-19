Advertisement
  • TDAP holds insightful workshop for entrepreneurs
TDAP holds insightful workshop for entrepreneurs

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Faisalabad organised a half day workshop for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), new exporters, students and marketing teams of firms, a statement said.

The workshop was held on International Trade Centre (ITC) Market analysis tools; Trade Map, Export Procedures and GSP/COOs.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Northern Zone Senior Vice President Muhammad Amjad Khawaja gave the introductory remarks.

TDAP Director Fareeha Khan gave a detailed presentation on Trade Map and its efficient use followed by power point presentations on Export Procedures and GSP/COOs from Hafiz Kamran and Muhammad Salik respectively. Deputy Director Rao Fazal ur Rehman moderated the session.

The workshop was attended by more than 35 participants including the leading export firms such as Interloop Apparel, AB Exports and IBM, UAF and many others.

The PHMA members and participants appreciated the initiative of TDAP, Faisalabad office for conducting the insightful event.

The university representatives requested TDAP to hold a detailed workshop at the campuses to equip the students with trade tools. TDAP ensured the association and academia to continue the public-private interactions in future also.

