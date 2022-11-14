100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

PESHAWAR: Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022 will be announced on 15th November, 2022 at Peshawar.

Rs 100 prize bond list 2022

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 100 Peshawar 15-11-2022 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR