Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • 100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!
100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

Articles
Advertisement
100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!
Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022 will be announced on 15th November, 2022 at Peshawar.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000 /- will be awarded to each of the 1199 lucky winners.

Rs 100 prize bond list 2022

Advertisement
Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 100Peshawar15-11-2022700,000 PKR200,000 PKR1,000 PKR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–18 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story