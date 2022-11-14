100 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

Advertisement
PESHAWAR: Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022 will be announced on 15th November, 2022 at Peshawar.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000 /- will be awarded to each of the 1199 lucky winners.
Rs 100 prize bond list 2022
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 100
|Peshawar
|15-11-2022
|700,000 PKR
|200,000 PKR
|1,000 PKR
