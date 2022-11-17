Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 18th Nov 2022

Before it breaks out of a descending triangle pattern that offers resistance at $0.3445, the price of Cardano is expected to decline. In the past seven days, Cardano’s price has dropped by more than 4%.

Cardano is anticipated to find quick support on the downside around $0.4160 or $0.2915.

With a $271 million 24-hour trading volume, the price of Cardano is at $0.3285. Cardano has decreased by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. With a live market cap of $11 billion, CoinMarketCap is now ranked at position 8.

A maximum amount of 45,000,000,000 ADA coins is available, but there are now 34,408,861,477 of them in use.

On November 17, the ADA/USD pair’s opening price was $0.3368. With a top of $0.3443 and a low of $0.3334, ADA/USD is now trading at $0.3344. In addition, the ADA/USD pair dropped by more over 10% the week before.

Today’s Cardano Price

DATE ADA USD Today 01 0.3264609 Cardano Price Prediction The ADA/USD pair has been trading significantly in the negative this week, dropping from $0.3435 to $0.3295. A break of this double bottom support might expose Cardano's price to $0.2900 support as it falls toward an immediate support region of $0.3207. Advertisement Leading indicators like MACD and RSI continue to point in the direction of purchases. The 50-day moving average, however, indicates a tendency toward selling. Therefore, a positive breach over $0.3350 can open up more space for purchases up to $0.3435 or $0.3700. Although it is improbable that Cardano will ever hit $2, a breakthrough and close of candles above $0.3535 may ignite a new purchasing wave.