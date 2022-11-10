Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 11th Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price today Is $0.5244823 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 0.5244823

Decentraland Price Prediction:

Advertisement

Our most recent Decentraland price forecast indicates that by November 15, 2022, the value of Decentraland will have decreased by -1.92% and will be equal to $ 0.514166. Our technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently at 22. (Extreme Fear). In the past 30 days, Decentraland has experienced 5.34% price volatility with 15/30 (50%) green days. Our Decentraland forecast indicates that this is a poor time to invest in Decentraland.

At this time, Decentraland is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Since April 5, 2022, when the 200-day SMA first began to signal SELL, 219 days have passed.

Decentraland’s price is currently below its 50-day simple moving average, and this indicator has been indicating SELL for the past four days, or since November 6, 2022.

On April 6, 2022, 218 days ago, the Bitcoin market experienced its most recent Death Cross. The most recent Golden Cross occurred 376 days ago, on October 30, 2021.

Our technical indicators predict that Decentraland’s 200-day SMA will decline over the coming month and reach $ 0.785470 by December 10, 2022. By December 10, 2022, Decentraland’s 50-Day SMA is anticipated to reach $0.577967.

Popular momentum oscillator the Relative Strength Index (RSI) can determine whether a cryptocurrency is overbought (below 70) or oversold (below 30). (above 70). The MANA market is in an oversold position at the moment because the RSI reading is 26.50. The RSI indicator predicts a drop in the price of MANA.

Advertisement