Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 03 Nov 2022

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225 227.25 Euro EUR 231 233 British Pound GBP 267 269.5 UAE Dirham AED 64.4 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.4 63 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.15 716.15 Canadian Dollar CAD 161.54 162.89 Australian Dollar AUD 140.9 142.15 Omani Riyal OMR 572.33 576.83 Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.55 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.66 47.11 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.54 61.04 Bahrain Dinar BHD 586.1 590.6 Thai Bhat THB 5.79 5.89 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.19 30.44 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.07 28.42 Danish Krone DKK 29.25 29.6 New Zealand Dollar NZD 127.92 129.12 Singapore Dollar SGD 155.75 157.05 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.19 21.49 Swedish Krona SEK 19.94 20.24 Swiss Franc CHF 220.26 222.01 Indian Rupee INR 2.66 2.74