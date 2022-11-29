Advertisement
Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan – 29 Nov 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 29 Nov 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.7230.95
EuroEUR245247.5
British PoundGBP286.15289
UAE DirhamAED65.566.1
Saudi RiyalSAR63.564.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD725.43730.43
Canadian DollarCAD167.38168.73
Australian DollarAUD151.12152.37
Omani RiyalOMR581.31585.81
Japanese YenJPY1.831.88
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD595.38599.88
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.2731.52
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.6529
Danish KroneDKK31.331.65
New Zealand DollarNZD139.86141.06
Singapore DollarSGD162.73164.03
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF236.79238.54
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

