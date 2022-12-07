Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
House values fall fastest since 2008 meltdown

House values fall fastest since 2008 meltdown

Articles
Advertisement
House values fall fastest since 2008 meltdown

House values fall fastest since 2008 meltdown

Advertisement
  • UK house prices fell at the quickest rate since 2008.
  • The UK’s largest mortgage lender stated prices declined 2.3% from October to November.
  • The average UK house price fell from £292,406 to £285,579.
Advertisement

Halifax’s house price index shows UK house prices fell at the quickest rate since 2008.

The UK’s largest mortgage lender stated prices declined 2.3% from October to November, the most since October 2008.

The average UK house price fell from £292,406 to £285,579.

In November, the yearly house price increase decreased from 8.2% in October to 4.7%.

The mini-economic budget’s impact on purchases continues.

“Some planned property moves have been halted as homebuyers face heightened affordability strain,” said Halifax mortgages director Kim Kinnaird.

Advertisement

Interest rates rose when Kwasi Kwarteng announced billions of pounds in debt-funded tax cuts and investment, raising mortgage costs.

While a slowdown was expected “given the recognized economic challenges and after such substantial property price inflation in recent years,” this current report represents the “worst of the market instability in recent months,” said Halifax managing director Russell Galley.

Ms. Kinnaird said the recent price drop should be weighed against rising property costs. “We’ve seen some of the highest housing price hikes ever,” she remarked.

Prices are £46,403 higher than pre-pandemic March 2020 and £12,000 higher than last year, she said.

“Markets may be normalizing. The trajectory of mortgage rates, the robustness of household finances in the face of growing costs of living, and how the economy – notably the employment market – performs will determine house price changes in 2023.”

Only northeast England grew in November. Annual growth grew to 10.5% from 10.4%. It’s the only region in the UK with double-digit annual house price inflation, at £173,587.

Advertisement

Also Read

First drop in food prices in 21 months, yet Christmas dinner prices rise 9%
First drop in food prices in 21 months, yet Christmas dinner prices rise 9%

In November, grocery inflation declined for the first time in 21 months....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 7th Dec 2022
Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 7th Dec 2022
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 7th Dec 2022
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 7th Dec 2022
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 7th Dec 2022
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 7th Dec 2022
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 7th Dec 2022
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 7th Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 7th Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 7th Dec 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 7th Dec 2022
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 7th Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story