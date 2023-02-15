World’s largest tech event ‘LEAP’ organised in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Arzish Azam was invited to speak at LEAP, the world’s largest tech event in Saudi Arabia after the success of a historic participation of Saudi Arabian companies at the Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech event, which was held on January 6, 7 and 8 in Lahore.

The event concluded with a successful signing of over 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $100 million and the announcement by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud to establish the Saudi-Pak Tech House to create 1,000 jobs and projects worth $100 million.

During a panel discussion, “Facilitating Market Linkages to Catalyse Expansion and Growth of Businesses: The Saudi-Pakistan Experience”, Azam said: “Talent is everywhere, opportunities are not — which is why we do Future Fest to enable the talent of this region to become a part of the global knowledge economy.”

Of the 700+ global speakers at LEAP, Azam represented the “Promise of Pakistan” and elaborated on how Ejad Labs and Future Fest are playing a pivotal role in establishing the market linkages and offering partnerships and network expansion opportunities to the international businesses in Pakistan.

The panel was moderated by Abdel Karim Samakie, Innovation-Driven Enterprises director at Digital Cooperation Organisation and included speakers from the leading Saudi companies: Mohammad S Almadani, Co-founder and CEO of Classera, and Ayman Hamdan, vice president, Corporate Affairs Unifonic, CEO UnifonicX.

Advertisement

The Future Fest 2023 hosted 20 Saudi Arabian companies in Pakistan in January. With the Digital Corporation Organisation, as a digital enablement partner, the delegation included top Saudi companies, including Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, Saudi AZM, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Tracking, Takadao, Torod, ILSA Interactive, Diggipacks and Derayah.

The Future Fest 2023 was attended by 60,000+ attendees, while 150 B2B meetings were arranged between Saudi Arabian and Pakistani companies to explore synergies.

Following the Saudi-Pakistan engagements at the event, a historic participation of 500+ Pakistani delegates was seen at LEAP, with representatives from the companies such as Joyland, Al-Burraq Technologies, AntonX, BeeTech Digital, ClickInn Digital, Craftooo, Data Pilot, Digi Trends, ENCS Networks, Logigates Technologies, PopCorn Studio, Tracking.me, Zindigi by JS Bank, EyeSmarty Inc, Osol Tech, Reskills, Soon Valley Development Programme, Fatima Group, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Systems Limited, SadaPay, Pathfinder Group, SABAQ, TinTash, MyTM, Investor Lounge, MCB and more.

Ejad Labs signed a MoU with Udacity to become their key partner in Pakistan to play a significant role in up-skilling the youth with the latest tech skills.

Udacity is the market leader in talent transformation by helping develop job-ready skills.

Ejad Labs has also partnered with the leading enterprise AI software company in Saudi Arabia, Mozn, to help bring their latest technologies to Pakistan in the financial sector.

Advertisement

This year LEAP attracted a huge number of Pakistani delegates who were able to forge meaningful connections with the Saudi Arabian businesses.

This year’s extraordinary participation by Pakistani business leaders marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration to drive innovation and business growth in both countries.

On the third day of LEAP 2023, investment programmes worth $2.43 billion were announced; following the $9 billion deals revealed by Saudi Arabia’s Minster of Information Abdullah Alswaha.

Also Read Ministry urged to arrange funds for raw materials import KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...