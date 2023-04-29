Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 29 April 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 313 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 313.60. on, 29 April 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 313 313.60 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan Advertisement CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 286.6 289.5 Euro EUR 313 313.60 British Pound GBP 360 363 UAE Dirham AED 78 78.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11 Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5 Australian Dollar AUD 188 190 Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17 Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68 Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93 Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47 Chinese Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51 Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05 Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96 Swedish Krona SEK 27.53 27.83 Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58