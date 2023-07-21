Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Budget Cars in Pakistan: Top Picks Under 20 Lakhs for Savvy Shoppers

Best Budget Cars in Pakistan: Top Picks Under 20 Lakhs for Savvy Shoppers

Articles
Advertisement
Best Budget Cars in Pakistan: Top Picks Under 20 Lakhs for Savvy Shoppers

Best Budget Cars in Pakistan: Top Picks Under 20 Lakhs for Savvy Shoppers

Advertisement
  • Budget-friendly cars in Pakistan under 20 lakhs offer great value and quality for buyers.
  • Prince Pearl: Stylish hatchback with modern features and affordability.
  • Suzuki Bolan: Trusted minivan, spacious and ideal for families or commercial use.
Advertisement

Searching for budget-friendly cars in Pakistan? Check out our curated list of the best six vehicles under 20 lakhs that deliver excellent value for money while maintaining quality. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for an affordable option, these cars deserve your attention. Let’s explore the details.

1. Prince Pearl:

The Prince Pearl is a compact hatchback known for its stylish design, fuel efficiency, and comfortable interior. It has gained popularity among budget-conscious buyers due to its affordable price and modern features like power windows, a multimedia system, and air conditioning.

2. Suzuki Bolan:

The Suzuki Bolan is a well-established and dependable minivan that has been a long-standing favorite in the Pakistani market. Renowned for its durability and generous space, the Bolan is a perfect choice for sizeable families or commercial purposes. It provides abundant seating capacity and a sizeable cargo area, offering versatility and practicality.

3. United Alpha:

Advertisement

The United Alpha is a small hatchback that delivers a powerful performance. Its attractive design and fuel-efficient capabilities offer a delightful driving experience. Featuring power steering, air conditioning, and contemporary entertainment options, the Alpha provides excellent value for its price.

4. FAW V2:

The FAW V2 is a hatchback filled with features, blending elegance, comfort, and performance. Its modern and appealing exterior, coupled with a well-crafted interior, delivers a premium experience at a budget-friendly cost. The V2 comes with top-notch safety features like dual airbags and ABS, guaranteeing a safe and protected journey.

5. United Bravo:

The United Bravo is a widely favored option among Pakistani buyers due to its cost-effectiveness and dependability. This compact hatchback provides ample cabin space, comfortable seating, and contemporary amenities like power windows, a multimedia system, and central locking. Its fuel-efficient engine makes it a practical and economical choice for daily commutes.

6. ZOTYE Z100:

Advertisement

The ZOTYE Z100 is a chic and compact hatchback that offers excellent affordability. Its contemporary design and compact dimensions make it perfect for navigating busy city streets. With a comfortable cabin, power steering, air conditioning, and various safety features, the Z100 is an appealing choice for budget-minded purchasers.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Also Read

Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023
Honda Vezel Latest Price in Pakistan July 2023

The Honda Vezel is a popular subcompact SUV manufactured by Honda. Introduced...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story