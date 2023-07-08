Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 08 July 2023

Articles
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 08 July 2023.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 08 July 2023.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD279.5283
EuroEUR304307
British PoundGBP353358
UAE DirhamAED76.577.5
Saudi RiyalSAR73.574.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD901.27910.27
Canadian DollarCAD213216
Australian DollarAUD195198
Omani RiyalOMR719.48727.48
Japanese YenJPY1.911.98
Malaysian RinggitMYR59.4260.02
Qatari RiyalQAR76.3877.08
Bahrain DinarBHD736.73744.73
Thai BhatTHB7.958.1
Chinese YuanCNY38.3638.76
Hong Kong DollarHKD36.5336.88
Danish KroneDKK40.5640.96
New Zealand DollarNZD170.3672.36
Singapore DollarSGD205207
Norwegians KroneNOK26.0826.38
Swedish KronaSEK25.5225.82
Swiss FrancCHF308.92311.42
Indian RupeeINR3.383.49
