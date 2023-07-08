Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 08 July 2023

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 08 July 2023.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 08 July 2023.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 279.5 283 Euro EUR 304 307 British Pound GBP 353 358 UAE Dirham AED 76.5 77.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27 Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216 Australian Dollar AUD 195 198 Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73 Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88 Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96 New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 72.36 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38 Swedish Krona SEK 25.52 25.82 Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42 Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49

