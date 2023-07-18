Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 18th July 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Doge Today's price

Doge price today is $ 0.0695981 USD

Dogecoin USD Today 1 $ 0.0695981

Doge Price Prediction:

The price of Dogecoin is struggling as it approaches a major roadblock. DOGE bulls could benefit from a successful conversion of this barrier into a support floor.

For about 40 days, the Dogecoin price has been consolidating below the $0.0712 to $0.108 range. The Awesome Oscillator has risen above zero, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen over the mean level of 50.

These indicators point to an increase in bullish momentum. Finally, the Wave Trend indicator has flipped above the zero line, indicating a potential bullish crossover.

As a result, investors should keep a close check on the Dogecoin price, which is approaching a breakout.

A conclusive conversion of the $0.0712 barrier into a support floor on the daily or higher timeframe would signal the start of a bull rally.

The sell-side liquidity is included in the short-term aim of $0.08. The second aim would be the $0.0896 midpoint of the previously specified range.

This move would result in a 25.77% increase in Dogecoin pricing.

If the Dogecoin price is rejected at the $0.0712 resistance level, it may retrace 11.50% to the $0.642 support floor. A break of this support level would result in a lower bottom, invalidating the bullish premise.

In this event, the Dogecoin price may return to the $0.0539 level.

