Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 25th July 2023

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here
Doge Today’s price
Doge price today is $0.0749713 USD
|DATE
|Dogecoin
|USD
|Today
|1
|$0.0749713
Doge Price Prediction:
Following a downward reversal, Dogecoin’s price found support about $0.0680.
DOGE established a base and has recently begun a new ascent from $0.0675, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Bullish advances over the $0.070 resistance zone have occurred in the last two sessions.
The price has risen beyond the 50% Fib retracement level of the decline from the $0.0750 swing high to the $0.0670 low.
DOGE is currently trading comfortably above the $0.070 support level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).
On the 4-hours chart of the DOGE/USD pair, a key bullish trend line is forming with support near $0.070. On the upside, the price is encountering resistance near $0.0732.
Near the $0.0732 level is the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the bearish move from the $0.0750 swing high to the $0.0670 low.
The first big resistance is located near $0.0750. If the price closes over the $0.0750 barrier, it may move towards the $0.0780 resistance.
The next significant resistance level is at $0.080. Any further rises might push the price up to $0.082.
If the price of DOGE fails to rise beyond $0.0732, it may begin a downward trend. The trend line and the $0.070 level provide initial support on the downside.
The next significant support level is at $0.0675. If the price falls below the $0.0675 support, it may fall even more. In the indicated scenario, the price might fall to $0.0650.
