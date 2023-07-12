Euro to PKR – Euro rate in Pakistan today – 13 July 2023

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 306.16 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 306.76. on, 13 July 2023.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 306.16 306.76 EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 278 281 Euro EUR 302 305 British Pound GBP 355 361 UAE Dirham AED 76.4 77.2 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 74 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.34 917.34 Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216 Australian Dollar AUD 191 195 Omani Riyal OMR 724.56 732.56 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51 Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.93 749.93 Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07 Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.56 175.56 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91 Swedish Krona SEK 25.91 26.21 Swiss Franc CHF 315.27 317.77 Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5