Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Prices declined in Pakistan Amid International Market Drop

Gold Prices declined in Pakistan Amid International Market Drop

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Prices declined in Pakistan Amid International Market Drop
Advertisement
  • Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline.
  • The price of 24 Karat gold in the local market experienced a substantial decrease.

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Thursday following a drop in the international market.

Advertisement

According to data shared by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24 Karat gold in the local market experienced a substantial decrease of Rs5,300 per tola, settling at Rs221,100.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 Karat gold also moved down by Rs4,544, reaching Rs189,558.

On the global front, the precious metal’s price dropped by $5 per ounce, hovering at $1978.

Experts attributed the decline in gold and silver prices to the weakened value of the local currency against the US dollar rate.

Also Read

Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 20th July 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 20th July 2023

KARACHI – A 24-karat per tola is being traded at PKR 224,600...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story