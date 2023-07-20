Gold Prices declined in Pakistan Amid International Market Drop

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline.

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Thursday following a drop in the international market.

According to data shared by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24 Karat gold in the local market experienced a substantial decrease of Rs5,300 per tola, settling at Rs221,100.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 Karat gold also moved down by Rs4,544, reaching Rs189,558.

On the global front, the precious metal’s price dropped by $5 per ounce, hovering at $1978.

Experts attributed the decline in gold and silver prices to the weakened value of the local currency against the US dollar rate.

