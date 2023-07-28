Gold rates in Pakistan increases as international rate rises

Rupee bounce back, reaches Rs286.45
KARACHI: In a noteworthy development, the Pakistani currency has showcased a remarkable...
Gold rates in Pakistan have gone up due to a rise in international gold prices. The rate of gold per ounce increased by $3, reaching $1975 in the global market.
In Pakistan, there has been a significant surge in the price of gold, reaching unprecedented levels. The cost of gold per tola witnessed a remarkable increase of PKR 2,600, while the price per ten grams also rose significantly by PKR 2,230.
As a result of these notable price hikes, the local currency markets have reported the current price of gold per tola at a staggering PKR 224,700, and the price per ten grams has reached an all-time high of PKR 192,644. This surge has set a new record in the country’s gold market, leaving investors and traders closely monitoring the situation.
|Commodity
|Per Tola (PKR)
|Per 10 Grams (PKR)
|Gold
|PKR 224,700
|PKR 192,644
|Silver
|PKR 2,750
|PKR 2,357.68
