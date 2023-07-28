Gold rates in Pakistan increases as international rate rises

Gold rates in Pakistan have gone up due to a rise in international gold prices. The rate of gold per ounce increased by $3, reaching $1975 in the global market.

In Pakistan, there has been a significant surge in the price of gold, reaching unprecedented levels. The cost of gold per tola witnessed a remarkable increase of PKR 2,600, while the price per ten grams also rose significantly by PKR 2,230.

As a result of these notable price hikes, the local currency markets have reported the current price of gold per tola at a staggering PKR 224,700, and the price per ten grams has reached an all-time high of PKR 192,644. This surge has set a new record in the country’s gold market, leaving investors and traders closely monitoring the situation.

Commodity Per Tola (PKR) Per 10 Grams (PKR) Gold PKR 224,700 PKR 192,644 Silver PKR 2,750 PKR 2,357.68

