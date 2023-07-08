Honda City Price in Pakistan July 2023

Prices of Honda City have significantly increased by up to Rs. 2 million within a year.

Honda City prices have undergone a significant increase of up to Rs. 2 million within a year. When comparing the prices of different Honda City models in June 2022 and June 2023, the rates have risen in the range of Rs. 1,535,000 to Rs. 2,080,000.

For instance, the City Aspire CVT model’s price has surged from Rs. 3,899,000 in June 2022 to Rs. 5,979,000 in June 2023. Similarly, the Honda City 1.2L MT model has experienced an escalation in price, reaching Rs. 4,799,000 in June 2023 from Rs. 3,264,000 in June 2022. The new price for the Honda City Aspire MT has settled at Rs. 5,759,000 in June 2023.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda City 1.2L M/T 1199 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, DRLs, Steering Switches, ABS, 7.0″ Display, Power Windows PKR 4,799,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT 1199 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, DRLs, Steering Switches, ABS, 7.0″ Display, Power Windows PKR 4,929,000

Honda City 1.5L CVT 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Driving Modes, Cruise Control, DRLs, Steering Switches, ABS PKR 5,549,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T 1497 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control PKR 5,759,000

Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT 1497 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control

PKR 5,979,000

Advertisement Honda City Exterior The latest Honda City 6th Generation features a bold and eye-catching design, highlighted by a honeycomb grille at the front. All five variants showcase premium dual-barrel halogen headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The 1.5 Aspire variants come with front fog lights, while it is an optional feature in the other variants. The 1.2 LS variants are equipped with a micropole antenna, while the remaining variants feature a shark fin antenna. Additionally, advanced wrap-around bulb rear lights are standard across all variants.

Honda City Interior

The Honda City 6th Generation sedan offers a spacious and comfortable interior. The Aspire variants are equipped with push-button start technology and a tilt and telescopic adjustable hi-grade fabric wrapped steering wheel.

The interior materials differ across variants, with fabric wrapping in the 1.2 LS and 1.5 CVT variants, and hi-grade fabric in the 1.5 Aspire variants. ECON mode is available in the 1.5L CVT and 1.5L Aspire CVT variants, while features like a dust and pollen air filter, steering audio switches, one-touch lane indicator, digital clock, and outside temperature display are present in all five variants.

The seats are comfortable and the ivory-colored interior includes adjustable driver’s seat height and impact mitigating headrests in all variants. The 1.2 LS and 1.5 CVT variants feature a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with various connectivity options, while the 1.5 Aspire variants offer a 9-inch android-based capacitive touchscreen with navigation, built-in sim slot, Wi-Fi, and smartphone easy connect.

Speaker configuration varies, with 2 speakers in the front for the 1.2 LS and 1.5 CVT variants, and 4 speakers in the Aspire variants (2 in the front and 2 in the rear). Keyless entry with trunk opening is available in the LS variants, while smart entry is provided in the Aspire variants.

The Aspire variants also include features like auto air conditioner, rear ventilation, and electric plus auto-retractable door mirrors. Cruise control is standard in all 1.5 Aspire and 1.5 CVT variants, and all variants come with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD).