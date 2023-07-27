Advertisement
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar – Check today Rate
Karachi – Today, the value of the US Dollar showed a slight decline in both the interbank and open market against the Pakistani Rupee.

On July 26th, 2023, the value of the US dollar in the interbank market decreased by 59 paise, reaching Rs. 286.45. This is lower than the rate of Rs. 287.04 from the previous day.

On July 27, 2023, the value of the US dollar in the open market decreased by Rs. 1, reaching Rs. 291. This change is good news for the Pakistani rupee, as it indicates a positive and advantageous position for the rupee in comparison to the dollar.

