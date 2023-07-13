Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 14th July 2023

Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).
Quant Price Today
|DATE
|Quant
|USD
|Today
|01
Advertisement
$119.8
Quant Price Prediction
Quant is currently trading at $106.14 USD, up 4.90% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization is $1,281,436,815 USD, with a circulating supply of 12,072,738 QNT coins and a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins. The 24-hour trading volume is $22,148,815 USD.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.