Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 24th July 2023

SHIB is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in 2020 by an anonymous person or group called Ryoshi. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and is now accepted as a form of payment at hundreds of locations.

Ryoshi has said that he is a nobody and that his identity is not important. He believes that the efforts to unmask him would be underwhelming.

The SHIB token has grown in popularity since its inception and is now one of the most popular meme coins in the world. It is backed by a strong community of supporters and has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

Shiba Price Today

Advertisement DATE Shiba USD Today 01 $95.44 Advertisement Shiba Price Prediction Advertisement As of today, the current price of Shiba Inu stands at $0.000008 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $61,843,085 USD. The live SHIB to USD price is updated in real-time. Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen a 1.50% increase in its value. It holds the #18 position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $4,655,954,138 USD. The circulating supply of SHIB coins is 589,346,914,631,298, and the maximum supply is not available. Advertisement Advertisement