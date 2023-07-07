Toyota Fortuner Price in Pakistan 2023

The Fortuner is available in multiple variants, with prices ranging from PKR 15,809,000 to PKR 21,089,000.

The Toyota Fortuner is a midsize SUV that is built by Toyota and shares its platform with the Hilux pickup truck. It was initially introduced in December 2004 and offered four engine choices, including both petrol and diesel options. The vehicle was available in both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations. The first generation of the Fortuner featured a 5-speed manual transmission as well as the option of a 4 or 5-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Price in Pakistan

The Toyota Fortuner 2023 in Pakistan is available at a price range of PKR 15,809,000 for the base model 2.7 G to PKR 21,089,000 for the high-end GR-S variant. These prices are exclusive of any additional charges and are for the ex-factory units.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G 2694 cc, Automatic, Petrol 3 Airbags, Cool Box, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 15,809,000

Get Fortuner GR-S On Road Price

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Exterior

The second-generation facelift of the Toyota Fortuner showcases a bold and aggressive design. It features a prominent pontoon-shaped bumper and an enlarged grille, which commands attention. The headlights are distinct and complemented by sleek daytime running lights (DRLs). The turn signal/position lamp is separate from the headlamp and is accompanied by fog lamps. The side mirrors are color-coded, electrically operated, and automatically fold in. They also include integrated side indicators. At the rear, the car is equipped with a purposeful spoiler that includes a high mount stop lamp. The Sigma 4 and 2.7 V variants feature LED rear lamps, while the G trim comes with standard rear lamps.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Interior

The interior of the Toyota Fortuner 2nd Generation Facelift is opulent and provides exceptional comfort. The Fortuner Sigma 4 and Fortuner V variants feature a combination of chamois and black upholstery, while the G trim offers a full black interior.

The driver is provided with vehicle information through a high-resolution 4.2-inch TFT display, including digital speed, driving mode (ECO or sport), tailgate status, wheel alignment indication, external temperature, and trip details. The Fortuner now includes convenient features like push button start/stop and smart entry with a smart key that includes a panic button.

Illuminated entry is a standard feature across all trim levels. The leather-wrapped steering wheel can be adjusted for tilt and telescopic positioning. The hydraulic power steering includes fingertip controls for audio, calls, voice recognition, and the premium MID (Multi-Information Display). The center fascia houses an 8.95-inch capacitive display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The infotainment system provides Bluetooth connectivity, screen mirroring, voice recognition, USB ports, a microphone, and Wi-Fi readiness. The car is equipped with 6 speakers for a premium audio experience. In terms of safety, the Toyota Fortuner offers various features such as vehicle stability control with hill start assist control and traction system control in the G trim.

The Sigma 4 and V trim include additional features like active traction control, downhill assist control, and a limited-slip differential system. All trims come with drive start control, tyre-turning angle information, emergency brake signal, light reminder, shift-lock system, anti-theft system, and anti-lock braking system.

The Sigma 4 trim exclusively includes an engine oil leveling warning. Front dual airbags and knee airbags are available to ensure the safety of front passengers.