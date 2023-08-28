AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 29 August 2023

Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 81.59 per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 81.74 Updated on 29 August 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today81.5981.74
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD316319
EuroEUR339341.8
British PoundGBP399.3403
UAE DirhamAED85.387.1
Saudi RiyalSAR83.784.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD970.39979.39
Canadian DollarCAD230232.3
Australian DollarAUD200202
Omani RiyalOMR779.07787.07
Japanese YenJPY2.182.27
Malaysian RinggitMYR63.8364.43
Qatari RiyalQAR81.9182.61
Bahrain DinarBHD797.76805.76
Thai BhatTHB8.198.34
Chinese YuanCNY41.3341.73
Hong Kong DollarHKD38.2238.57
Danish KroneDKK43.4443.84
New Zealand DollarNZD177.29179.29
Singapore DollarSGD221223
Norwegians KroneNOK28.0428.34
Swedish KronaSEK26.7427.04
Swiss FrancCHF338.8341.3
Indian RupeeINR3.633.74
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

