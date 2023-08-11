BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 12th Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.

While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

Advertisement TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE DATE BTC USD Today 01 $29,338.50 BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION Advertisement Advertisement Today, the current value of Bitcoin stands at $29,338.19 USD, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume amounting to $10,325,353,599 USD. Our BTC to USD pricing is continuously updated to reflect real-time changes. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a decrease of 0.17%. This places Bitcoin at the top spot on CoinMarketCap’s rankings with a live market capitalization of $570,755,784,300 USD. Notably, there are currently 19,454,362 BTC coins in circulation out of a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement