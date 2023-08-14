BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 15th Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.

While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

Advertisement TODAY’S BITCOIN PRICE DATE BTC USD Today 1 $29,322.10 BITCOIN PRICE PREDICTION Advertisement Advertisement Today, the current price of Bitcoin stands at $29,340.59 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume amounts to $6,239,156,382 USD. We provide continuous updates for the BTC to USD exchange rate. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has experienced a 0.31% decrease in value. It maintains its top position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market capitalization of $570,851,745,242 USD. The circulating supply consists of 19,456,043 BTC coins, nearing its maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins. Advertisement Advertisement