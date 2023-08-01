BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 2nd Aug 2023

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was introduced in 2008 by an individual or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was launched in January 2009 and operates on a peer-to-peer network, enabling direct transactions between participants without the need for intermediaries.

Nakamoto’s intention was to create a system that allows online payments to be sent directly between parties without relying on financial institutions.

While there were earlier ideas for decentralized electronic currencies, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be implemented and used.

As of today, the live price of Bitcoin stands at $29,242.73 USD, and it has experienced a 0.28% increase in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin is $16,281,272,402 USD. Currently ranked #1 on CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's live market cap is valued at $568,955,987,132 USD. There are 19,445,243 BTC coins in circulation out of a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins. Please note that we continuously update the BTC to USD price in real-time.